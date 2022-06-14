Sports Legend And ESPN Broadcaster Tim Tebow Comes Out Of Retirement To Quarterback Low-Sugar Snacking Pioneer, NuSkool Snacks, As CMO

Offering a line of function-enhanced collagen bars and plant-based protein bars that are made without added sugar or sugar alcohols, and contain 88% less sugar than market leaders, NuSkool Snacks takes its mission to the mainstream.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time NCAA National Champion, New York Times best-selling author and media icon, Tim Tebow, today officially announces his new role at NuSkool Snacks, a pioneer in the low-sugar, function-enhanced snacking category, as Chief Mission Officer and also now has equity in the company.

NuSkool Snacks was founded by certified personal trainer, fierce health advocate and nutritionist, Joe Christensen, to combat the rising tides of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. He experienced first-hand through family members and clients, which ultimately led to him identifying excessive sugar intake as the primary culprit.

The company recently launched a Plant Krunch Barline featuring decadent French Toast and Chocolate Peanut Butter flavors to accompany its original Collagen Dessert Bar line available in Caramel Sea Salt, Double Chocolate, Cookie Dough, and Berry Muffin. All Keto Certified and Non-GMO products are made without dairy, gluten, added sugar, or sugar alcohols. Each bar contains prebiotic fiber for gut health and 10-11g of protein.

Tim Tebow, who embodies the spirit of NuSkool Snacks, will not only become the face of the brand, but will also help elevate it to a whole new level, opening up new outlet strategies catering to his loyal following. He says: "I immediately fell in love with NuSkool Snacks the moment I tasted them. They are perfect for anyone who is looking to incorporate low-sugar snack options into their diet. I am excited to officially join Joe and the NuSkool Snacks team and work side-by-side with them to bring healthy and clean eating options to everyone."

Joe Christensen, Founder and CEO of NuSkool Snacks, says: "Tim's athletic excellence and unwavering commitment and advocacy for a low sugar lifestyle aligns perfectly with our low-sugar mission and we are honored to have him join our fast-growing team as an investor and Chief Mission Officer. With his support, our delicious, protein-packed, on-the-go snacks will become increasingly more available to health-conscious consumers."

Since its launch, NuSkool Snacks' clear vision of helping people snack better without compromising on taste has attracted a roster of stellar investors, including founding brothers of Super Coffee, Jim, Jake and Jordan DeCicco; Hayden Fulstone, Co-Founder of Liquid I.V. that was acquired by Unilever in 2020; as well as Jackie Fast, Managing Partner of Sandbox Studios.

Jackie Fast, who joins NuSkool Snacks as a board member and advisor upon her investment, says: "The future of marketing lies in value-add partnerships with the right talents, celebrities, and influencers, who can create impactful connections with the consumer. As a trailblazer for this unique asset class, Sandbox Studios is proud to fuel the growth of NuSkool Snacks, undoubtedly a rising star in the wellness-focused snacking category, through our exciting partnership with Mr. Tebow."

In 2021, NuSkool Snacks also successfully joined CoLab, a program initiated by CPG heavyweight Mondelēz's innovation and venture hub, SnackFutures, focused on accelerating growth in well-being snacking, alongside eight other startups.

Brigette Wolf, Vice President, Global Head of SnackFutures at Mondelēz, says: "It was a pleasure and privilege having NuSkool Snacks be part of our inaugural CoLab class. It was important that the start-ups selected be aligned with our ethos of 'good for people, kind to the planet and deliciously fun' as well as demonstrating growth potential in the snacking category. Joe and his team were on point throughout the program and we can't wait to see where they go next."

The Austin, TX-based NuSkool Snacks was founded by certified personal trainer and low-sugar advocate, Joe Christensen, to provide snacking options that are packed with function-enhanced ingredients, including collagen, plant proteins, prebiotic fiber, and MCT oil, while delivering irresistibly delicious flavors through a convenient on-the-go format. The company's Collagen Dessert Bars that contain 10g of protein, 7g of fiber, and zero added sugar, and its recently launched Plant Krunch Bars, available in French Toast and Chocolate Peanut Butter flavors, are sold at notable retailers including Sprouts, H-E-B, Winn-Dixie/Southeastern Grocers, and Erewhon Market. For more information on NuSkool Snacks, or purchase online, please visit the company's website, Amazon, and follow on Instagram and TikTok @nuskoolsnacks

