Sports Medicine Brand Gsport Met with Continuous Growth Thanks to Quality Products and Quality Work Environment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial forecasts predict continued growth for the rapidly expanding market of Sports Medicine. With North America poised to be the front-runner in overall global sports medicine growth, Chinese company Gsport fuels predictions by making the move to expand into the US market.

Gsport, best known for their line of easy to use Kinesiology Tape, has also seen considerable growth since their inception in 2003. In addition to the ever-popular kinesiology tape, Gsport also sells specialty lines of cohesive bandages, cold bags, and a host of other physical therapy oriented products geared towards athletes. In their sixteen years of development and success, Gsport has grown from its home base in China'sZhejiang Province, to be an internationally known company. Company president Mary Zheng attributes a large portion of Gsport's success to their ability to streamline the entire production process; housing all aspects, from product research and development, to design, manufacturing, and packaging in their state-of-the-art facility, nearly 300 thousand square feet in size.

"Gsport's deeply held corporate philosophy is one of integrity in the quality of their products, based in years' worth of scientific development," says Mary Zheng. Gsport employees a team of dedicated researchers as well as production workers to keep their products up-to-date with the latest medical science. But the quality Gsport puts into their products can also be found in their corporate culture. Gsport, in conjunction with their parent company GSP Med, is an industry trend-setter for how they treat their employees. With a worker's fund available for employees who become sick or injured, Gsport is ahead of many American employers. The company not only offers break rooms with full recreational gym's, including basketball courts, tennis, and ping-pong, but also offers employees who are working far from their immediate family fully paid travel expenses, and vacation time to go and visit.

Gsport's "Human-Oriented" philosophy has proven to be not only a compassionate move but one that has paid off in productivity, as they continue to expand their business. Strategically, Gsport has chosen the most opportune time to bring its business to the United States. Over the next four years, the Sports Medicine industry is estimated to increase from $6.6 billion in earnings to $9.1 billion, with the United States leading the prospective growth. Gsport has already expanded its reach globally, with a sales presence in countries throughout Asia, so the move to North America is the next logical step for the company's future.

