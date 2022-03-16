SPORTS MEMORABILIA INVESTMENT PLATFORM COLLECTABLE PARTNERS WITH RENOWNED SPORTS ARTIST JAMES FIORENTINO

The partnership represents Collectable's first offering in the sports art space

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading sports memorabilia investment platform Collectable announced a partnership with renowned watercolor artist and illustrator James Fiorentino, who for decades has been considered to be one of the most elite sports artists in the world. The partnership represents Collectable's first offering in the sports-art space, a burgeoning intersection of the fine art world and sports card community. Fiorentino recently launched a new project, "There is Only One" , in which he paints 1/1 replicas of the most iconic trading cards in the world. In conjunction with this partnership, Collectable and The Fiorentino Collection will be making a "There is Only One" painting available for IPO on Collectable in the coming months. The first confirmed offering will be Fiorentino's rendition of the iconic Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps baseball card.

"This partnership represents a collision of two established asset classes - fine art and sports cards," said Ezra Levine, CEO of Collectable. "Collectors keenly understand the importance of iconic underlying athlete and artist, coupled with rarity and cultural importance. Through this exciting partnership, people of all income brackets are able to invest in art from one of the greatest sports artists of all time. In fact, many consider Fiorentino as important to sports art as Rockwell was to Americana art."

"It's exciting to see the enthusiasm of collectors and investors seeking to own Fiorentino originals," said James Fiorentino. "Since the initial launch of 'There is Only One: The Most Iconic Trading Cards of All Time,' the demand for my elite originals has exploded - the entire second series of paintings sold out before the artwork was even finished. Collectable - with their forward thinking and innovative team and platform - is the ideal partner for showcasing my artwork to a wider audience of collectors and investors, and to broaden the reach of the burgeoning sports art market as a whole."

Fiorentino's work will be on display at The National Sports Collectors Convention ("The National") in July 2022 and other private exhibitions. Visit www.collectable.com for more information or download the Collectable app on iOS or Google Play .

About Collectable

Collectable is the leading investing platform and community for sports fans. As the first and only fractional ownership app dedicated to sports, Collectable is re-imagining sports collecting and investing, a long overdue modernization of a timeless tradition through fractionalized shares, more access, more liquidity, lower price point, and less exclusivity. Collectable believes the greatest moments and artifacts in sports history should be accessible to the masses, not just the wealthy. The Collectable app is available in the Apple Store or on Google Play, please visit www.collectable.com for more information.

About James Fiorentino

James Fiorentino (b.1977) is an American watercolor artist and illustrator who currently makes his home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. A master in watercolor, Fiorentino's artwork has hung in galleries and museums across North America and Europe as well as in private collections worldwide.

His professional career taking off while still in high school, Fiorentino became the youngest artist ever to be featured in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for his likeness of Reggie Jackson. In 1998, while still a student at Drew University (where he was the starting shortstop for the baseball team all four years of college), Fiorentino earned the designation of being the youngest artist to be inducted into the prestigious New York Society of Illustrators, where he joined the ranks of American icons Norman Rockwell and Andrew Wyeth.

Fiorentino, often at the athlete's request, has painted numerous sports legends including Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, Cal Ripken Jr., Arnold Palmer, Muhammad Ali, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Julius Erving, and Tiger Woods. Topps, Upper Deck, and Kelloggs Sports Cards have all featured Fiorentino's artwork, and Fiorentino has launched his own line of iconic sports card artwork titled " There Is Only One ."

