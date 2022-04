Sports Stadiums Could Be the Next Big Metaverse Real Estate Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real-world sports stadiums have been the anchors for commercial districts and the power behind the revitalization of parts of cities that have fallen into disuse or disrepair. SoFi Stadium, for example, breathed new life into Inglewood, California, to the tune of a 148% increase in housing prices between 2014, when the project was announced, and the end of 2021.SoFi as an anchor for an entertainment district, as it turns out, created a lot of synergy and made people more likely to want to engage with other things in the area. And this is just one of many examples of sports facilities that seem to have a sort of magnetic pull on everything around them.So, when Manchester City, the English soccer team, announced plans to build a metaverse copy of its Etihad Stadium (dubbed e-Tihad Stadium), metaverse real estate investors and enthusiasts understandably started paying close attention. It will be the first-ever professional sports stadium built in the metaverse. What will this mean for metaverse real estate?