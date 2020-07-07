SportsEngine, Inc. and SoccerWire Announce Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software, announces today that it has formed a partnership with SoccerWire, becoming its Official Technology Provider.

SoccerWire is a leading content and media company dedicated to covering youth and college soccer in the United States across multiple digital platforms of interest to participants, decision-makers and influencers within the game.

The partnership between SportsEngine and SoccerWire is a strategic marketing alliance under which each party will promote the Sports Technology Services and SoccerWire services respectively to soccer clubs, associations, governing bodies, leagues and tournaments through a digital content publishing collaboration. As part of the agreement, SportsEngine will promote SoccerWire content through its online youth sports directory and content platform, sportsengine.com , and on its soccer rankings website, youthsoccerrankings.us .

"Teaming up with SportsEngine is a fantastic opportunity to continue our mission of providing youth soccer coaches, players, and their parents with the information they need to maximize their opportunities along each step of their development," stated Chris Hummer, President, SoccerWire. "I've used their solutions for years in both the youth and professional environment, and we're more than happy to recommend their solutions to our audience."

"We are excited to partner with SoccerWire in support of their efforts to grow and amplify the sport of soccer," said John Weinerth, Vice President of Soccer, SportsEngine, Inc. "SportsEngine's roots are in soccer and it remains one of the largest segments of the youth sports sector that we serve. We are proud to be able to support them through the sharing of content and best practices to help further develop clubs, players and fans for life."

More than one million teams, leagues and clubs use SportsEngine to run their tournaments, leagues, online registration, websites and mobile apps. Through these applications, sports teams, clubs, leagues and national governing bodies are able to drastically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its software platforms. National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SportsEngine, is a youth safety advocacy group and leading background screening provider serving thousands of youth sports organizations, over 60 national governing bodies and city and county civic and recreation departments across the country. Through its family of brands, SportsEngine is dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the youth sports experience for parents, coaches and team administrators. For more information, please visit SportsEngine.com/corp .

About SoccerWire

Founded in 2006, SoccerWire is committed to covering all things related to the Player Development Pyramid in the USA with a mission to empower coaches, players, and parents with information that helps them make the best choices about their career pathways in the game. SoccerWire features three very popular and continuously growing newsletters and a powerful new website. Its newsletters include the Potomac Soccer Wire, Tri-State Soccer Wire, and its nationally focused Recruiting and Tournament Wire. SoccerWire.com boasts a powerful search engine to make it easy to find the nation's top players, tournaments, leagues, and clubs. Their 2019 launch of The SoccerWire Podcast has already featured some of the world's top personalities and success stories in the game, such as Kyle Martino, Kevin Payne, Yeal Averbuch, Paul Riley, Lori Lindsey, Brian Weiss and more.

