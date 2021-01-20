SportsEngine, Inc. and TrueSport Announce Winner of 2020 Coach Excellence Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, and the leading provider of sport relationship management software, in partnership with TrueSport, a positive youth sports movement powered by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), announced today the winner of their Coach Excellence Award - an annual awards program to recognize coaches putting positive coaching values into action within their teams and their communities.

More than 1,500 nominations were received representing all 50 states and 43 different sports. Nominations for youth sports coaches who embody the values promoted by TrueSport - Sportsmanship, Character-building and Life Skills, and Clean and Healthy Performance - were accepted from September 9 through November 9 through the SportsEngine website. Nominations could include high school, middle school, or club team coaches of athletes between the ages of 5 to 18.

Greg Krahn, hockey coach with the Milwaukee Admirals in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was named the 2020 Coach Excellence Award winner.

Treyton Schumacher, a youth athlete for the Milwaukee Admirals, nominated Krahn. "Coach Krahn stands up for me and mentors me like no other coach ever has. I know that at any point in my life Coach Krahn would help give me guidance and good advice whether it involves hockey or any aspect of life. My hockey team has become part of my family and Coach Krahn is the leader of the family."

"I want my players to become better people when it's finally time to leave our program," stated Greg Krahn. "I want all my players to know that I have their backs and will continue to support them throughout life beyond their playing years...I had some great coaches growing up that taught me a lot of life lessons along the way. I feel it is my obligation to give back to the game I love so much."

In a virtual surprise presentation, TrueSport Athlete Ambassador Mandy Marquardt, a Professional Track Cyclist for Team Novo Nordisk and the USA Cycling National Team announced Coach Krahn as the Coach Excellence Award winner with members of his family, coaching staff, along with athletes and their families in attendance.

"We are honored to recognize the efforts and commitment of Greg Krahn as he proactively seeks opportunities to strengthen his community and change the lives of young athletes," stated Dr. Jennifer Royer, Director of TrueSport and Elite Education. "At TrueSport, we recognize that dedicated and well-informed coaches are critical to transforming an athlete's childhood sporting experience into a lifetime of positive skills and character preparation."

"SportsEngine is honored to be able to partner with TrueSport to recognize the coaches that are making a positive impact in the lives of youth athletes," stated Brett MacKinnon, General Manager, SportsEngine. "We believe in the power of sports to help build confidence and self-esteem and applaud Coach Krahn for sharing his passion and love of sport with his community."

