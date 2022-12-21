Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
21.12.2022 14:00:00

SportsGrid Streaming Network to Debut in Canada in Mid-February

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, Inc. announced today the launch of the company's new Canadian FAST channel serving the millions of Canadian viewers with access to sports wagering real-time data and exclusive live original programming. The leading global sports wagering program service, SportsGrid Network will debut the channel in mid-February across Canada on Connected TVs and devices.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid)

In announcing the new Canadian program service, SportsGrid Network will leverage coverage of major collegiate and professional sports forging strategic content alliances with media companies covering Canadian leagues, conferences, and teams across the country's sports TV landscape. Viewers can use their connected TV device or smart TVs, to access the streaming SportsGrid Network in Canada.

"SportsGrid's launch in Canada is an important day for our company to expand our overall global streaming ecosystem and regional coverage of sports wagering," said Jason Sukhraj, GM of Syndication. "SportsGrid Canada will be a differentiated streaming program service providing daily sports betting coverage of Canadian sports with insightful commentary and real-time data visualizations. Canada is an important market for SportsGrid as the rapidly growing sports betting audience is shifting to streaming providing tremendous opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Adult 18-34 demographic."

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short-form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with unrivaled best-of-breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

SportsGrid Contacts:

Charles Theiss
charles@sportsgrid.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportsgrid-streaming-network-to-debut-in-canada-in-mid-february-301707328.html

SOURCE SportsGrid

