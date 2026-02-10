Spotify Aktie
WKN DE: A2JEGN / ISIN: LU1778762911
|
10.02.2026 20:04:16
Spotify Delivers Another Hit! Stock Jumps 18%
Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) stock jumped 18% today after another strong quarter. Revenue growth was solid, but user numbers were up, and price hikes didn't seem to hurt momentum. Management said the company's pricing power continues to improve and doesn't expect price hikes in January to hurt the business in the long term. For now, investors are overlooking Spotify's high valuation and giving credit to improving margins and strong free cash flow from a company many thought couldn't squeeze out a profit. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 10, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 10, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spotify
|
10.02.26
|Spotify-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Quartalsgewinn springt hoch (dpa-AFX)
|
10.02.26
|ROUNDUP: Spotify verdient deutlich mehr - Mehr Nutzer als erwartet (dpa-AFX)
|
10.02.26
|Spotify triples profits after raising prices (Financial Times)
|
10.02.26
|Ausblick: Spotify präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.26