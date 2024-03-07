07.03.2024 13:00:00

Spotify Is Dominating Music and Now Has a $2 Billion Win Over Apple

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has had an uphill battle against Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) from the start, fighting against an integrated music service that had an inherent cost advantage. Yet, Spotify has more market share in music than Apple and now Europe is imposing a $2 billion fine against the tech giant for unfair business practices.In this video, Travis Hoium shows why Apple was fined and how this is another tailwind for Spotify.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 5, 2024. The video was published on March 5, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

