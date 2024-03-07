|
07.03.2024 13:00:00
Spotify Is Dominating Music and Now Has a $2 Billion Win Over Apple
Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has had an uphill battle against Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) from the start, fighting against an integrated music service that had an inherent cost advantage. Yet, Spotify has more market share in music than Apple and now Europe is imposing a $2 billion fine against the tech giant for unfair business practices.In this video, Travis Hoium shows why Apple was fined and how this is another tailwind for Spotify.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 5, 2024. The video was published on March 5, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:01
|Handel in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: EU wird im Streit von Apple und Epic aktiv (Reuters)
|
07.03.24
|Apple verweigert Fortnite Rückkehr auf iPhones - EU-Kommission schaltet sich ein - Apple-Aktie fester (dpa-AFX)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)