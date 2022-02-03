|
Spotify Is Down Big Today: Is the Stock a Buy?
The market sold off shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) sharply on Thursday after the streaming audio company reported earnings. Shares were down as much as 18.9% and closed trading off 16.8% for the day. Quarterly revenue growth of 24% to $2.7 billion and a net loss of $39 million, or $0.20 per share, weren't particularly surprising, but there were concerns about the company's outlook for 2022. And that's where the focus is today. Spotify normally gives a full-year outlook for monthly active users and subscribers, which investors can then use as a proxy for how the company is growing. But management decided not to give full-year guidance, instead choosing to give guidance for a single quarter. The logic is that the company is investing in multiyear strategies, so yearly targets aren't what investors should focus on, but that was a shock to investors. Continue reading
