Spotify Is Growing Users at a Record Rate: Should You Buy the Stock?

The start of 2023 has been strong for digital audio platform Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). Shares are up 69% year to date (YTD) and popped just under 10% this week after reporting strong user growth in the first quarter. Exclusive podcasts, refined marketing strategies, and new platform features are driving more people around the world to sign up and engage with Spotify's audio service, which has investors bullish on its prospects at the moment.Here's the skinny on Spotify's Q1 earnings.The highlight of Spotify's first quarter was clearly its user and subscriber numbers. Last quarter, management told investors the company would reach 500 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 207 million paying subscribers in Q1 of 2023. Actual results blew the estimates out of the water, with Spotify hitting 515 million MAUs and 210 million premium subscribers in Q1. A record 26 million MAUs joined Spotify to start 2023, making Q1 the fifth straight quarter of accelerating year-over-year growth.