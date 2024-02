Spotify Is Up 205% Since Jan. 2023: Is the Stock a Buy Today?

The S&P 500 has been on a tear since the start of 2023. Posting a 32.2% total return and hitting an all-time high earlier this year, the index is going through one of its best bull runs ever.However, audio streamer Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has managed to crush the returns of the broad market over that period. Its shares are up 205% since the start of 2023, making it one of the best-performing stocks in the world over that time frame.With expanding margins and consistent revenue growth, Spotify has proven a lot of the naysayers wrong, and it looks to be on a path of continued growth this year and beyond. Does that make the stock a buy today? Let's take a deeper look at the numbers and find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel