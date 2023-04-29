|
29.04.2023 11:37:00
Spotify Keeps Beating Expectations. Is It Time to Buy?
Shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) recently ran up to a 52-week high thanks to another well-received earnings report. Markets cheered because the company's first-quarter results blew the doors off previous expectations.In January, Spotify told investors to expect around 11 million new monthly active users during the first three months of 2023. Instead, the music streaming service added a whopping 26 million monthly active users. That made it the company's best first quarter ever for member additions.This wasn't the first time in recent memory that Spotify blasted past expectations, and investors have noticed. The stock has risen around 69% since the beginning of 2023. Is it still a good stock to buy following a giant run-up this year? Let's look a little closer at recent results to find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!