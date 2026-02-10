Spotify Aktie

Spotify für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JEGN / ISIN: LU1778762911

10.02.2026 12:49:55

Spotify Q4 Profit Jumps As Revenue Climbs 7%; Stock Up 14% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in profit for the fourth quarter, driven mainly by revenue growth and higher finance income. The audio streaming company's share surged more than 14% in pre-market trading.

Profit before tax more than doubled to €1.021 billion from €499 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating income increased to €701 million from €477 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent rose to €1.174 billion, or €4.43 per share, from €367 million, or €1.76 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 7% to €4.531 billion from €4.242 billion in the prior-year period.

Finance income increased to €349 million from €127 million last year. The company also recorded an income tax benefit of €153 million in the fourth quarter.

Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 11% year on year to 751 million, while premium subscribers increased 10% to 290 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of €4.5 billion and total MAUs of 759 million. Operating income for the quarter is projected at  €660 million.

Spotify shares closed at $414.84 on Monday, down 1.84%.

