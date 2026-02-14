Spotify Aktie
Spotify Shares Rally on Strong Outlook. Can the Stock's Momentum Continue?
Shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) jumped after the music subscription service reported strong Q4 results and issued upbeat Q1 guidance. Despite the stock price jumping nearly 15% in the trading session following its earnings report's release on Feb. 10, it is still down around 18% year to date, as of this writing.The stock was under pressure earlier this year on fears of gross margin compression and the potential for user growth to slow. However, neither of those concerns showed up in its results or guidance.Let's take a closer look at the company's results and prospects to see if the stock can continue to rebound.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
