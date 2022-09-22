|
22.09.2022 13:00:00
Spotify Stock Is a Screaming Buy Today
Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has spent the last few years building out a podcast network and advertising platform in hopes of creating a more sustainable business. While investors haven't seen profits from those investments, there are starting to be signs of progress and as this video highlights, management thinks there's a lot of upside in Spotify's "own the ear" strategy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 21, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 21, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
