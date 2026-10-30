Spotify Stock Is Down 26%. Should You Buy the Dip, or Run for the Hills?

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, investors tend to think of chip giants like Nvidia or Micron Technology. But AI is starting to create value for many companies, even those not operating at the industry's frontier, and that spells an opportunity for investors.

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) runs the world's largest music streaming platform, and it's betting big on AI to enhance the listening experience, which is boosting engagement and, therefore, revenue. The company reported a strong set of operating results for the third quarter of 2026 (ended Sept. 30) last week, which sent its stock soaring by more than 11%.

But the stock is still down 26% from last year's record high as I write this on Oct. 27, so should investors take this opportunity to buy the dip, or will the recent recovery run out of steam?

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