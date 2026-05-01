Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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01.05.2026 20:43:00
Spotify Stock Is Down 44%. Should You Buy the Dip or Run for the Hills?
The stock market has experienced some extreme volatility this year, as the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran leave investors weighing the consequences of higher oil prices on corporate earnings and the economy. However, Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) stock has plummeted by 44% from its peak for a different reason.The company operates the world's largest music streaming platform, and management is investing less aggressively in growth right now and focusing on profitability instead. The strategy is working, but it forced investors to rethink Spotify's previously elevated valuation.With that said, management still believes the platform's user base will grow significantly over the long term, so should investors use the recent dip in Spotify stock as a buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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