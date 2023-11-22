22.11.2023 00:01:47

Spotify to update how it pays rights holders

MUSIC streaming giant Spotify said Tuesday it will modify how it pays artists in 2024, introducing a minimum number of times a piece must be streamed before qualifying for royalties.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Spotifymehr Nachrichten