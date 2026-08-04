Spotify Turns To Profit In Q2 On User Growth; Sees Sequential Growth In Q3; But Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Music streaming platform Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) on Tuesday reported a profit in its second quarter, compared to prior year's loss, driven mainly by increased revenues with growth in users. Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects sequentially higher income and revenues, and more users.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 6.2 percent, trading at $456.11.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to owners of the parent was 545 million euros or 2.61 euros per share, compared to prior year's loss of 86 million euros or 0.42 euro per share.

Operating income reached 655 million euros, up 61 percent from 406 million euros a year ago. Operating margin improved to 13.7 percent from 9.7 percent last year.

Total revenue increased 14 percent to 4.78 billion euros from prior year's 4.19 billion euros. Revenue growth was 15 percent in constant currency.

In the quarter, premium Subscribers grew 9 percent year-over-year to 300 million, reflecting 7 million net adds and growth across all regions.

Monthly Active Users or MAUs climbed 12 percent from last year to 777 million. Ad-Supported MAUs grew 14 percent to 494 million.

Premium average revenue per user or ARPU was 4.89 euros, up 7 percent from last year.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, Spotify projects operating income of 670 million euros, and total revenue of 5.0 billion euros.

Total MAUs would be 788 million, implying the addition of approximately 11 million net new MAUs in the quarter, and total premium subscribers would be 305 million, implying the addition of approximately 5 million net new subscribers.

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