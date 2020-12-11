Spotlight on the Heroes of Oriental Yuhong: Completion of Repair and Waterproofing Works at Benin Stadium Around the Corner

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China believes in building a community with a shared future for mankind and has shouldered responsibilities and assisted Africa's poverty-stricken areas for many years. In 1976, the Benin Stadium with an area of 19,000 square meters was built with Chinese assistance. In 2018, China participated in the maintenance works for a period of 2 years. This was the third round of large scale maintenance following two rounds in 2004 and 2012. Prior to this, Abidjan Stadium in Côte d 'Ivoire, another stadium project constructed by Oriental Yuhong, was officially put into use.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020, China's prevention and control efforts became a model for the world. Despite difficulties posed by the pandemic, China pushed on with its foreign aid efforts. With the impending deadline of the Benin Stadium maintenance works, experienced personnel from Oriental Yuhong's Overseas Project Team were required on-site to guarantee the quality of the maintenance works.

When flights resumed operations, construction workers from Oriental Yuhong flew from Shanghai to Guangdong and then to Benin, and arrived at their destination safely after completing nucleic acid tests and quarantine. In the midst of a global pandemic and after rendering emergency assistance to pandemic-related projects in China, the staff of Oriental Yuhong took preventive measures and headed for Africa.

Many stadium projects undertaken by Oriental Yuhong have been put into use, such as Côte d 'Ivoire Stadium, Ghana Cape Coast Stadium, Senegal Stadium, Belarus International Football Stadium, Djibouti Stadium etc. Oriental Yuhong upholds its superior "Made in China" quality regardless of the project location. The responsibilities shouldered by Oriental Yuhong signifies China's role as a major player in the global landscape.

The heroes of Oriental Yuhong will always rise up to challenges. The maintenance works for Benin stadium will be completed by end of December and it will also mark the fearless and pioneering spirit of Oriental Yuhong.

