Spotter Raises $200M to Partner with Youtube Stars

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Rocker David Bowie hit on something back in 1997 when he became the first musician to use investments in his back catalog to raise capital. Since then, musicians such as Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Bruce Springsteen, and Shakira have all gotten in on the act, and now YouTubers have a chance to do the same.Los Angeles-based start-up Spotter announced on Wednesday a $200 million Series D funding raise, with which it intends to pay popular YouTubers a lump sum in exchange for the ad revenue they earn on old videos. The money comes on top of the $555 million it brought in during three previous funding rounds, which it has used to entice such viral videographers as MrBeast and Dude Perfect to sign a deal.