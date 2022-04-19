Spring Has Sprung at Jamba® with More Perks for Jamba Rewards Members, Including a Chance to Win in the Jamba Spring Pass Sweepstakes

Jamba Rewards members can enjoy new, exclusive offers, including $5 medium Electric Berry Lemonade smoothies and unlimited $0 delivery fees this spring, plus the opportunity to win a "Jamba Spring Pass" to enjoy all of their favorite products whenever and wherever they want

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamba® is blending up even more reasons for fans to get excited about springtime with new, exclusive offers and opportunities to win. This spring, Jamba Rewards members can fuel their fun with even more of what they deserve – more of the delicious flavors they crave, more ways to easily and conveniently order, and more rewards on all their Jamba favorites.

Jamba Rewards members craving a shockingly refreshing smoothie can enjoy an exclusive offer* for a $5 medium Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie every time they visit this spring, and when they do – they'll automatically be entered for the chance to win** a Jamba Spring Pass. Plus, Jamba Rewards members can now enjoy unlimited $0 delivery fees*** on orders placed through the Jamba app and website.

One hundred lucky Jamba Rewards members will receive their very own Jamba Spring Pass, giving them even more opportunities to enjoy their favorite smoothies, bowls, juices, iced beverages, and bites all spring and summer long. Valued at $100, the pass will allow fans to order their faves whenever and wherever they want – whether that's a smoothie once a week all summer long, grabbing a Whirld famous bowl to power their day, or treating their family and friends to iced beverages and handwiches for breakfast. Jamba Rewards members who redeem their offer for a medium $5 Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie from April 19 through May 31, 2022 will be automatically entered for the chance to win with each order – the more they sip, the more entries they'll get!

"This spring at Jamba we're celebrating our loyal guests with more of what they love – and that includes giving our fans the chance to enjoy Jamba on us when they sip on the Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie this season," said Danielle Fisher, Vice President of Marketing at Jamba. "Whether you're ordering on-the-go or getting your Jamba favorites delivered, the Jamba Rewards program is a great way to get more of the delicious flavors you crave. Exclusive offers and perks, like the $5 Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie and Jamba Spring Pass Sweepstakes, are just a few ways we're rewarding our members."

Back for a limited time, the springtime classic Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie is available at Jamba locations nationwide. The deliciously electrifying beverage features lemonade, strawberries, mixed berry juice blend, fat free vanilla frozen yogurt, raspberry sherbet, peaches, and blue spirulina.

To learn how to get the most out of Jamba's spring rewards or to sign up for free for Jamba Rewards, guests can visit https://www.jamba.com/rewards. Jamba Rewards members get more with 50% off any smoothie with sign up, 50% off food on their second order, a free small celebratory smoothie on their birthday (minimum 15 points to qualify), and points earned on every single order. (See Rewards page for more information.)

Stay up to date with Jamba by following along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

*$5 Medium Electric Berry Lemonade Offer: Valid to Jamba Rewards guests on the Jamba app, jamba.com or in-store from 4/19/22 - 5/31/22. Offer valid once per guest per day on one medium Electric Berry Lemonade. Must apply reward at checkout. Offer not valid on applicable convenience and service fees. Offer not valid on third party delivery. Rewards cannot be used in combination with any other offer, coupon, or discount. Consumer must pay applicable tax, if any. Limited to one offer or reward per transaction. Taxes and other exclusions may apply. Participating stores only. California delivery orders subject to prop 22 fee. Offer specifically not valid in at any Bruegger's Bagels stores, Las Vegas Strip, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, convenience stores, airport or select university Jamba locations. Jamba reserves the right to refuse any unauthorized or adulterated reward. Other terms and conditions apply.

**Jamba Spring Pass Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13 years of age or older. Minors must have parental consent. Promotion Period:4/19/22 at 8:00 am ET – 5/31/22 at 11:59 pm ET. Enter with Purchase: visit a participating Jamba store or order online or through the App using My Jamba Rewards to purchase a $5 medium Electric Blue Lemonade smoothie. Enter without Purchase: Enter via mail by downloading the entry form at https://www.jamba.com/springpasssweeps-form and returning the form via mail in accordance with the Official Rules. Entries must be post marked by 5/31/2022 and received by 6/5/2022 to qualify. See the Official Rules at https://www.jamba.com/springpasssweeps-rules for additional eligibility restrictions, how to enter, prize descriptions/restrictions, odds, entry periods and complete details. Sponsor: Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC.

***$0 Delivery Fee Offer: Valid to Jamba Rewards guests when ordering on the Jamba app or jamba.com from 4/19/22 - 5/31/22. Not applicable to Convenience Fee for delivery. Minimum delivery amount applies. $0 Delivery Fee equals $3.75. Must apply reward at checkout. Offer valid once per guest per day. Offer not valid on third party delivery. Rewards cannot be used in combination with any other offer, coupon, or discount. Consumer must pay applicable tax, if any. Limited to one offer or reward per transaction. Taxes and other exclusions may apply. Participating stores only. California delivery orders subject to prop 22 fee. Offer specifically not valid in at any Bruegger's Bagels stores, Las Vegas Strip, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, convenience stores, airport or select university Jamba locations. Jamba reserves the right to refuse any unauthorized or adulterated reward. Other terms and conditions apply.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

Media Contact: Haley Silvers, haley.silvers@rfbinder.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spring-has-sprung-at-jamba-with-more-perks-for-jamba-rewards-members-including-a-chance-to-win-in-the-jamba-spring-pass-sweepstakes-301527953.html

SOURCE Jamba