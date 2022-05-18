Spring Health Expands Family Mental Health Offering via Acquisition, Broadens Product Suite

Weldon purchase increases family coverage with evidence-based guidance for parents; coverage also broadened for coaching, substance use disorders, and global access

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the most comprehensive global mental health solution for employers and health plans, announced today its purchase of Weldon, a family wellness platform offering evidence-based guidance and support for parents. Both Weldon co-founders, siblings Mark Burrell and Lynn Burrell, will join the Spring Health product team. The acquisition builds on Spring Health's commitment to providing mental healthcare that is precise, personal, and proven for all family members and which recently expanded to include children as young as six years of age.

A one-stop solution for family mental healthcare across a broad spectrum of ages and needs

"The pandemic exacerbated the mental health crisis for parents and children, accelerating the need for us to be a one-stop solution for family mental healthcare across a broad spectrum of ages and needs," said April Koh, Co-Founder and CEO. "We are fortunate to have Mark and Lynn joining us, bringing their expertise and deep knowledge of the unique struggles parents, and families as a whole, are facing."

With the acquisition of Weldon, Spring Health increases its network of professional parenting experts and expands content focused on the mental health and well-being of families. Parents gain additional support in building the skills they need to help their families survive and thrive. Topics covered range from the acute – sleep, behavior, handling conflicts and grief – to broader ones, including development, neurodiversity, screen time, as well as instilling kindness, empathy, and resilience.

"Our pediatric mental health offering – expanding our network of child and adolescent therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists in all 50 states – has seen incredible traction," said Dr. Adam Chekroud, Co-Founder and President of Spring Health. "We're excited to continue to double down on access to care for families and children, which we provide in an average of just 2.2 days."

In addition to bolstering coverage for families, Spring Health further expanded its mental healthcare offerings to include evidenced-based coaching, full-spectrum treatment of substance use disorder, and increased global access to their proprietary platform and provider network.

"We are thrilled to join the Spring Health team and continue our mission to streamline access to mental health experts who provide support specifically for parents," said Mark Burrell, who will now lead Spring Health's family offering. "When we learned about Spring Health's precise, personal, and proven care model alongside it being the only comprehensive global solution for families, we immediately felt our values aligned and were compelled to join the team."

About Spring Health

At Spring Health, we are making mental health fundamental by eliminating every barrier to care. Our comprehensive digital platform provides employers and health plans with diverse, inclusive care for individuals and families. Using clinically-proven machine learning models, we accurately assess an individual's needs and then our experienced care navigators guide the individual to the right care, whether it's coaching, meditation, therapy, medication or more. Today, Spring Health serves over 800 companies, from startups to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, and is a preferred mental health provider to companies like General Mills, Bain, DocuSign, and Instacart. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com.

