Spring statement 2022: Rishi Sunak lifts national insurance threshold and cuts fuel duty by 5% - live

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Latest updates: chancellor says 70% of workers get effective tax cut by raising threshold by £3,000; Sunak cuts fuel duty as part of mini budgetSpring statement 2022: key points at a glanceBoris Johnson says P&O sackings appear to have broken lawOfgem warns of £2.4bn fallout from energy firm collapsesBusiness live: UK inflation soars ahead of spring statementThis is from Newsnight’s Ben Chu, on what is driving the inflation increase announced today.According to a Sky News report, P&O Ferries did not need to give the government advance notice of its plans to sack 800 staff because of a change to employment law signed off by Chris Grayling when he was transport secretary in 2018. This meant ministers did not need to be notified about mass redundancies if vessels were registerd overseas. In a letter to the business department (pdf), released yesterday, the P&O Ferries chief executive, Peter Hebblethwaite, cited this as the reason why ministers did not get the usual notice; the ferries are all registered outside the UK.The Conservatives have given the green light to rogue employers to act with impunity. This scandal is the consequence of a decade in which the Tories have taken an axe to workers’ rights.Talk is cheap - Ministers must act now and stand up for these loyal British workers. A Labour government will strengthen employee protections and ban fire and rehire to give people the security they deserve for an honest day’s work. Continue reading...