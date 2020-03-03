Springer-Lyle Teams Up with McCullough Mediation

DENTON, Texas, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Denton Law Firm of Springer-Lyle, L.L.P. has announced a new working relationship with Dallas-based McCullough Mediation. Springer-Lyle has been the premier personal injury law firm in Denton County for over 30 years. McCullough Mediation is located on Merit Drive in Dallas and provides superior quality mediation services in personal injury, premise and product liability, medical malpractice, construction and other areas of civil litigation.

"Working with McCullough Mediation will allow me and our firm to have an expanded presence in Dallas County," said Jeff Springer. "Serving as mediator is becoming a bigger part of our practice and McCullough has an outstanding reputation for fairness and excellence. I am proud to be a part of the McCullough team and excited about the opportunity to do more mediation work in Dallas County in addition to the mediations that I and my colleagues at Springer-Lyle already conduct in Denton County."

McCullough Mediation provides experienced mediators in all types of civil litigation and probate cases. Their mediation office in Dallas has 12 conference rooms and can accommodate complex, multi-party disputes. McCullough Mediation is focused on resolution in a secure and professional setting while maintaining a complete atmosphere of neutrality in every case.

For more information on Springer-Lyle, L.L.P. go to http://www.SpringerLyle.com or call 940.387.0404. To learn more about McCullough Mediation visit http://www.McCulloughMediation.com or call (214) 365-9000.

SOURCE Springer-Lyle