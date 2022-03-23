SpringML is named as Google Cloud's Expertise Partner of the Month for February

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning, and advanced data analytics services, is proud to announce it has been recognized as Google Cloud's Expertise Partner of the Month for February 2022. The Expertise Partner of the Month recognition is given to the Google Cloud partner achieving the highest number of expertise designations approved during a given month. SpringML holds over 35 expertise designations and 6 specializations for Google Cloud across ML & ML API's, Compute, Identity & Security, Application Development & Monitoring, Data Lake Modernization, Data Analytics, Data Integration, and Building & Using AI.

"Congratulations to SpringML for being nominated Expertise Partner of the Month for February," said Derrick Thompson.

"The way customers engage with services partners has significantly changed during the pandemic," said Prabhu Palanisamy, President and Chief Strategy Officer at SpringML. "Customers are looking for partners who add value both in terms of technology skills and the ability to understand their workflows. Google Cloud expertise is a great credential for us to highlight our capabilities and showcase to our customers the top-notch talent we bring to bear for every project."

"Congratulations to SpringML for being nominated Expertise Partner of the Month for February 2022," said Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud. "Your commitment to building your Google Cloud knowledge and skills through certifications, Expertise and Specializations is inspiring, and we are thrilled with how you have embraced the Partner Advantage Differentiation Journey. Thank you for your investment, and we look forward to seeing what you accomplish this year."

Our Expertise Designations

Product/Technology:

Google Cloud ML & ML APIs

Google Cloud App Dev & Monitoring

Google Cloud Analytics

Google Cloud Databases

Google Cloud Compute

Google Cloud Identity & Security

Google Maps Platform

Google Cloud Storage & Delivery

Looker Embedded Analytics

Looker Delivery Verification Training

Industry:

Global Public Sector – Education

Financial Services

Retail & Wholesale

Media & Entertainment

Law & Government

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Advertising & Marketing

Industrial Goods & Manufacturing

Workloads:

Mobile application development

Asset tracking

Remote monitoring

Data Lake Modernization

Data Warehouse Modernization

Conversational Design

CCAI Integration

Cloud Native Application Development

Streaming Data Analytics

Build and Use Artificial Intelligence

Security Analytics & Operations

New Business Channels using APIs

Document AI

Visual intelligence

Application Security

Data Protection & Privacy

Contact Center Intelligence

Data integrations

SpringMLs' team of experts have successfully helped over 400 customers use Google Cloud to build smart applications, modernize their data platform and deploy next-generation analytics solutions to make informed business decisions. Explore the full range of offerings on our website .

Please visit our Google Cloud partner directory for customer success stories and more information on how SpringML leverages innovative Google Cloud technology to help our customers get value quickly from their data and accelerate the adoption of AI in their enterprise.

About SpringML, Inc.

SpringML delivers data-driven digital transformation outcomes with an experimentation and design thinking mindset. We provide Google Cloud consulting and implementation services and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data. SpringML is a premier Google Cloud partner with capabilities to plan, assess, deploy, and manage data-driven engagements. We have been awarded Google Cloud specialization based on our expertise and customer portfolio for Data Management, Application Development, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Marketing Analytics.

For more information on SpringML, visit https://www.springml.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/springml-is-named-as-google-clouds-expertise-partner-of-the-month-for-february-301507868.html

SOURCE SpringML