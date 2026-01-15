Springview a Aktie
Springview Holdings Shares Surge 651% On Solar Partnership Announcement
(RTTNews) - Springview Holdings Ltd. (SPHL) surged sharply on Thursday, jumping 651.05 percent, or $15.15, after the company announced a potential strategic collaboration focused on solar and energy-efficient housing solutions in Singapore.
The stock was trading at $17.45 after opening at $2.34, compared with a previous close of $2.30 on the Nasdaq. Shares moved in a wide range between $6.08 and $21.40 during the session. The bid was $2.89, and the ask was $3.20.
Trading volume surged to about 96.17 million shares, far exceeding the average volume of roughly 95,189, reflecting intense investor interest following the announcement.
Springview said its Singapore subsidiary entered into a memorandum of understanding with Jiangsu GSO New Energy Technology to explore introducing solar photovoltaic and green-energy solutions for residential housing projects in Singapore.
The company's 52-week range stands at $1.92 to $62.40.
