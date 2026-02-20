Sprinkl a Aktie
Sprinklr Stock Down 40% in a Year as One Fund Sells Nearly $3 Million Worth of Shares
On February 17, 2026, Battery Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 374,479 shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM), an estimated $2.85 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Battery Management Corp. sold 374,479 shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was approximately $2.85 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end position in Sprinklr decreased in value by $2.75 million, a figure that captures both the impact of the share sale and any price movement during the quarter.Sprinklr operates at scale, positioning itself as a leading provider of enterprise customer experience software. The company's strategy centers on delivering a unified platform that connects and analyzes customer interactions across multiple channels, supporting digital transformation for large organizations. Its competitive edge lies in the breadth of its product suite and the ability to serve complex, global clients with integrated, data-driven solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
