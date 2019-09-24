Sprint and CalAmp Form Strategic IoT Alliance

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy, announced today a strategic relationship with Sprint, a leader in IoT and telecommunications innovations, to deliver intelligent telematics devices and software applications, along with unique CalAmp iOn™ Device as a Service (DaaS) subscription services. The relationship further grows Sprint's broad range of connected car, fleet and asset management services that drive operational efficiencies and secure high-value assets for enterprise and business customers.

Through Sprint Curiosity™ IoT, a fully dedicated, distributed and virtualized core network and operating system built for IoT, Sprint's customers and channel partners will be able to provision CalAmp devices, as well as leverage CalAmp software services to develop or enhance vertical market offerings. Sprint has plans to leverage these capabilities to offer a Supply Chain Intelligence solution, which provides real-time visibility, environmental information and data analytics about goods in transit. These detailed insights will enable manufacturers and transportation service providers to make informed decisions, secure assets and comply with regulations to improve overall supply chain efficiency and help drive greater profitability for Sprint enterprise customers.

"CalAmp's broad telematics device and service portfolio, coupled with Curiosity™ IoT opens up access to multiple vertical market applications leveraging our next generation CAT M network," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president, IoT and product development at Sprint. "From food safety through supply chain to high value asset monitoring, our work with CalAmp allows us to deliver the solutions that address the specific business challenges of our enterprise and SMB customers to drive actionable intelligence that can improve business outcomes."

Through the agreement, CalAmp will develop intelligent telematics devices leveraging Sprint's CAT M next generation wireless network to provide actionable insights from cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets that increase safety and boost productivity. CalAmp iOn DaaS bundles a telematics device with access to a broad portfolio of connected car micro-services, such as CrashBoxx™ crash response and driver behavior scoring, allowing Sprint enterprise and channel partners to lower business costs and drive new revenue streams from subscription services.

"Sprint's Curiosity™ IoT platform establishes the perfect environment to expand access to our fleet management, supply chain and subscription-based services," says Carl Burrow, senior vice president of global sales. "We see this relationship as much more than a product offering, but an avenue to develop solutions that enhance the customer experience and drive better business performance."

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.



About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-and-calamp-form-strategic-iot-alliance-300923807.html

SOURCE CalAmp