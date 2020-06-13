Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Jaguar Mining Inc.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. ("SAM USA") announces that it has filed an early warning report under applicable Canadian securities laws in respect of Jaguar Mining Inc. (the "Issuer"), which includes the reporting of certain historical transactions.

On January 17, 2020, SAM USA acquired control or direction over 96,510,099 common shares of the Issuer ("Shares"), representing approximately 13.3% of the issued and outstanding Shares, as a result of the completion of the purchase by SAM USA and certain of its affiliates of Tocqueville Asset Management, L.P.'s gold strategy asset management business. Prior to such transaction SAM USA did not have control or direction over any Shares.

On May 27, 2020, SAM USA, on behalf of the funds and accounts it manages, disposed of, or ceased to have control over, 1,600,000 Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of C$0.35 per Share or C$557,300 in the aggregate. Immediately prior to such transaction, SAM USA, on behalf of the funds and accounts it manages, had control or direction over, 81,912,599 Shares representing approximately 11.31% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Immediately following such transaction and as of June 12, 2020, SAM USA, on behalf of the funds and accounts it manages, had control or direction over, 80,312,599 Shares, representing approximately 11.09% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Shares are being held for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, SAM USA may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over the Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise. Following the filing of the early warning report, SAM USA intends to begin filing alternative monthly reports in respect of its control or direction of Shares.

SAM USA's head office is at 500 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3020, New York, New York, United States 10110.

The Issuer's head office is at 100 King Street West, Suite 5600, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5X 1C9.

A copy of SAM USA's early warning report is available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Glen Williams, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications at 416.943.4394.

SOURCE Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.