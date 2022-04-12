Spruce Announces Enhanced Bulk Transaction Capability

Centralized Tech Solution Lowers Costs, Adds Certainty

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce , the proptech company powering online real estate transactions, formally announced today its industry-leading bulk transaction capability , bringing its unique, centralized operating model to large-scale investors to lower costs and add certainty to an otherwise obtuse process.

As a national company with local expertise, Spruce offers a one-stop shop for bulk title and closing services, all with a custom approach to pricing–specifically designed for the sector's unique needs. Its centralized bulk translation capabilities integrate seamlessly with investors' multi-state strategies and remote acquisitions, resulting in a more efficient process for one or multiple portfolios nationwide.

Managing some of the largest transactions in the country for the nation's top portfolio buyers, Spruce performed title and closing services on over $100 million of bulk transactions in 2021, demonstrating true expertise within the sector.

Benefits include:

Lower transaction costs: Spruce can lower costs up to 20% with customized pricing for each portfolio.

Spruce can lower costs up to 20% with customized pricing for each portfolio. Niche expertise: Seasoned title and closing professionals with 125+ years of industry experience handling bulk transactions.

Seasoned title and closing professionals with 125+ years of industry experience handling bulk transactions. Fast quotes: Guaranteed responses within one business day.

Guaranteed responses within one business day. On-time closings: Spruce can close transactions 40% faster than the industry average.

Spruce can close transactions 40% faster than the industry average. Centralized team: Eliminate the lag of coordinating with a distributed title network. Benefit from a single point of contact with real-time transaction updates.

Eliminate the lag of coordinating with a distributed title network. Benefit from a single point of contact with real-time transaction updates. Tech-forward solutions: Automated earnest money deposits and deal tracking via proprietary dashboards. Access to digital dashboards, online closings, remote online notarization, and more.

Doing business in 48 U.S. states, Spruce's industry advancements to date include up to 40% faster closing times, with Spruce's automated underwriting model further reducing title search and closing processes from the industry average of two weeks to as little as 48 hours or less. Spruce's offerings include nationwide title insurance, closing, escrow, and recording services through proprietary technology and centralized teams, adding transparency and speed to an otherwise opaque and time-consuming process. Combining machine learning technology with a team of experts, Spruce's scalable model serves forward-thinking lenders, real estate investors, and proptech companies.

ABOUT SPRUCE

Spruce is digitizing real estate transactions for forward-thinking real estate companies and mortgage lenders. By leveraging proprietary technology and best-in-class operations, Spruce provides a seamless, affordable solution. Spruce was founded by Andrew Weisgall and Patrick Burns in 2016, and is headquartered in New York with hubs across the U.S. Learn more about how Spruce can bring your business digital: www.spruce.co .

