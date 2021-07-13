Spudsy Celebrates National French Fry Day with The Launch of Vegan, Grain-Free Sweet Potato Fries

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spudsy, the brand known for creating the world's first Sweet Potato Puff, is introducing a new super snack on National French Fry Day that will excite the tastebuds of fry lovers everywhere. Spudsy Sweet Potato Fries were developed with flavor and family in mind, making it easier than ever to eat healthy, yummy snacks that everyone, from parents to kiddos, will love.

Spudsy's Sweet Potato Fries are made with their signature sweet potato flour and a blend of wholesome ingredients. Each delicious bag is vegan and non-GMO as well as gluten and grain-free. What started as imperfect, ugly sweet potatoes normally deemed food waste, are now tasty, savory snacks that come in three delectable flavors including:

Hot Fry – These too hot to handle fries have a crunch that packs some serious heat and flavor. They will take your snacking game to a whole new level and will have you snackin' spicy.

Vegan Ranch Fry – Leave your tastebuds asking for more with these classic, creamy Vegan ranch fries. Each bite has a perfectly balanced blend of homestyle, buttery flavor and tangy richness.

Cheese Fry – It does not get any cheesier than these cheese fries. You can finally give into your cravings with this healthier take on the hearty appetizer, leaving you with mouthfuls of cheesy deliciousness with every bite.

At Spudsy, upcycling is the name of the game and saving the spud means taking the 150,000,000 pounds of sweet potatoes that traditionally end up in landfills due to minor 'flaws' like shape, size, and color and transforming them into an addictive snack for the whole family. The brand is currently on track to save 1,000,000 imperfect sweet potatoes by the end of 2021.

"It was really important to the Spudsy team that our newest product was something equally as delicious as our classic puffs," said Ashley Boeckle, CEO of Spudsy. "We know that these new fries were the perfect addition to fulfill our vision of creating another flavorful, healthy snack while continuing to encourage our brand fans to #savethespud."

Spudsy's new Sweet Potato Fries will be available to purchase in store at select Kroger flags and online direct to consumer at spudsy.com. Families can also grab their new favorite snack from Amazon for $3.99 per bag. To follow the brand's journey to #savethespud, check out their Instagram, @spudsyfoods.

About Spudsy

Spudsy was created in 2018 by Southern California based Ashley Boeckle, who was inspired by the traditional sweet potato to make good-for-you and good-for-the-world snacks that never compromise on taste, nutrition, or sustainability. The Spudsy team takes taste seriously, reimagining classic foods that consumers know and love by putting a healthy, sustainable twist on them with their Sweet Potato Puffs and Sweet Potato Fries. Spudsy is on a mission to #savethespud and upcycle imperfect sweet potatoes into plant-based, delicious, yummy snacks saving approximately 15,000 ugly spuds with every truckload of finished product. For more information on Spudsy, please visit www.spudsy.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jillian Wong / Sonja Melin

314284@email4pr.com

213-516-2479

www.startrco.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spudsy-celebrates-national-french-fry-day-with-the-launch-of-vegan-grain-free-sweet-potato-fries-301332521.html

SOURCE Spudsy