SPX Technologies Acquires Crawford United In $300 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - SPX Technologies Inc. (SPXC), a provider of engineered products and technologies, on Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Crawford United Corporation, a Cleveland-based manufacturer of engineered air handling and industrial products.

The all-cash transaction was valued at approximately $300 million.

The acquisition was approved by Crawford United's shareholders, who will receive $83.86 per share, after adjustments, and the company's shares will no longer trade on the OTC Pink market.

This strategic move expands SPX's HVAC portfolio by integrating Crawford United's Air Enterprises and Rahn Industries businesses into its HVAC segment.

As part of the integration, Crawford United's non-core industrial and transportation units will be held for sale and reported as discontinued operations.

SPXC is currently trading at $222.13, up $3.98 or 1.82 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
