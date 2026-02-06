SPX Aktie
WKN: 850619 / ISIN: US7846351044
|
06.02.2026 15:39:10
SPX Technologies Acquires Crawford United In $300 Mln Deal
(RTTNews) - SPX Technologies Inc. (SPXC), a provider of engineered products and technologies, on Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Crawford United Corporation, a Cleveland-based manufacturer of engineered air handling and industrial products.
The all-cash transaction was valued at approximately $300 million.
The acquisition was approved by Crawford United's shareholders, who will receive $83.86 per share, after adjustments, and the company's shares will no longer trade on the OTC Pink market.
This strategic move expands SPX's HVAC portfolio by integrating Crawford United's Air Enterprises and Rahn Industries businesses into its HVAC segment.
As part of the integration, Crawford United's non-core industrial and transportation units will be held for sale and reported as discontinued operations.
SPXC is currently trading at $222.13, up $3.98 or 1.82 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SPX Corp.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu SPX Corp.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.