SPX Technologies Acquires Water Management Firm FIS Water For $410 Mln

(RTTNews) - SPX Technologies Inc. (SPXC), a provider of engineered products and technologies, announced that it has completed the acquisition of FIS Water, LLC for approximately $410 million in cash, including certain tax attributes.

FIS Water, formed in 2018 and based in California, operates a portfolio of brands delivering engineered water management and control solutions for commercial and industrial cooling applications. The company employs around 120 people and is projected to generate revenue of approximately $105 million in 2026.

Following the acquisition, FIS Water has been integrated into SPX Technologies' HVAC segment and now operates within the Cooling platform.

The company said the acquisition aligns with its existing cooling-tower offerings, with shared customer bases, engineering specifications, and sales channels. FIS Water's valve and actuator portfolio complements SPX's recently acquired Neptronic business, expanding the company's HVAC control solution capabilities.

SPX Technologies plans to leverage its global distribution channels, OEM relationships, specification-driven sales capabilities, and operating resources to support FIS Water's growth.

The company plans to provide updated 2026 guidance reflecting the FIS Water acquisition when reporting third-quarter 2026 financial results.

On the NYSE, SPX shares closed Tuesday's regular trading 2.66 percent lower at $178.31.