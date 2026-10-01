SpyGlass Pharma Acquires Advanced Vision Science For $13 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, SpyGlass Pharma, Inc. (SGP) announced the acquisition of the outstanding shares of common stock of Advanced Vision Science, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, for approximately $13 million in cash.

The acquisition secures scalable commercial intraocular lenses manufacturing capacity for SpyGlass Pharma. AVS, formerly owned by Santen Pharmaceutical, currently supplies the intraocular lenses used in SpyGlass Pharma's two Phase 3 trials of the BIM-IOL System.

AVS will exclusively manufacture and supply several intraocular lenses to Santen for sale in Japan, while continuing to license its glistening-free lens material to Bausch + Lomb for the enVista IOL line.

AVS will also continue manufacturing products for other global intraocular lenses companies.

Gitkin & Co. and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. are advising SpyGlass Pharma as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, while MTS Health Partners, L.P. and Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP are advising Santen in the same roles.

In the pre-market hours on the Nasdaq, the shares for SpyGlass Pharma were trading at $26.00, after closing Wednesday's trading 2.20 percent up.