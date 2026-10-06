Spyre Therapeutics Aktie

Spyre Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D4LY / ISIN: US00773J2024

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06.10.2026 06:44:36

Spyre Therapeutics Prices $350 Mln Public Offering Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the pricing of 4.11 million shares of its common stock at $85.00 per share. The offering is expected to raise approximately $350.0 million in gross proceeds.

Spyre plans to use the proceeds to advance its programs across gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology, including clinical trials and Phase 3 preparations. The funding will also support a new program to advance SPY072 into late-stage development for hidradenitis suppurativa, the company said.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional approximately $52.5 million of shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 7, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners and Stifel are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

Spyre is developing long-lasting antibody therapies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, IL-23 and IL-17A/F, as well as combination treatments that combine multiple mechanisms.

Spyre's investigational pipeline includes SPY001, SPY002, SPY072 and SPY003. SPY001, SPY002 and SPY003 are being evaluated for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the SKYLINE program, while SPY072 is being studied for rheumatic diseases in the SKYWAY program.

As of June 30, 2026, the company has $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, with expected runway into the second half of 2029.

SYRE has traded between $15.86 and $110.18 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $92.72, down 0.50%.

For more such biotech stocks, visit www.rttnews .com.

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