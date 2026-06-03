Spyre Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3D4LY / ISIN: US00773J2024
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03.06.2026 17:19:18
Spyre Therapeutics Shares Rise 4% Following Completion Of Enrollment In SKYWAY Phase 2 Trial
(RTTNews) - Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) shares gained 4.16 percent, rising $2.88 to $72.04 on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced the completion of enrollment across all sub-studies in the SKYWAY Phase 2 basket trial evaluating SPY072, its investigational anti-TL1A therapy, in rheumatic diseases.
The stock is currently trading at $72.04 on the Nasdaq, compared with its previous close of $69.16. During the session, it opened at $70.05 and traded between $69.82 and $76.11. Trading volume reached 438,603 shares.
The company said enrollment was completed in less than nine months, highlighting strong interest in the potential treatment among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA). Management noted that the milestone keeps the company on track to deliver five of its six planned Phase 2 data readouts in 2026.
Spyre Therapeutics shares have traded between $13.93 and $78.80 over the past 52 weeks.
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