MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
|
25.02.2026 18:35:38
SQUADRA Loads Up MercadoLibre With 89,000 Shares in New Position
SQUADRA Investments - Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated a new position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, SQUADRA Investments - Gestao de Recursos Ltda. established a new stake in MercadoLibre, acquiring 89,656 shares. The estimated transaction value was $180.59 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in MercadoLibre was valued at $180.59 million, representing a net position change of the same amount.MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading Latin American e-commerce and fintech platform, leveraging a broad ecosystem to drive digital commerce and financial inclusion in the region. The company combines marketplace, payments, and logistics infrastructure, enabling seamless transactions for millions of users. MercadoLibre's scale, technology-driven approach, and diversified service offerings position it as a key player in the rapidly growing digital economy of Latin America.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MercadoLibre Inc
|
25.02.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Mittwochssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26