Square Integrates Apple Business To Boost Seller Visibility On Apple Maps

(RTTNews) - Block, Inc.'s (XYZ.AX, XYZ) Square, announced on Thursday that it has launched a new integration with Apple that allows sellers to connect their locations to Apple Business directly from the Square Dashboard.

The integration will help sellers manage and synchronize business information across Apple Maps, Siri, Apple Wallet and other Apple apps, reducing the need for separate updates.

Square added that claimed locations on Apple Maps receive 30% more views, while action links such as order or booking buttons increase clickthrough rates by 31%.

The feature is available to eligible sellers in eight regions including the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Spain, Ireland, Japan and Australia.

On the NYSE, shares of Block are currently losing 0.11 percent, changing hands at $74.63.