18.01.2022 22:05:00

Squarespace to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 7, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, before market open on Monday, March 7, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.)

Squarespace will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on the same day. To register or participate in the conference call or webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Squarespace's Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Squarespace
Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in approximately 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace's team of more than 1,500 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Contacts

Investors
Clare Perry
investors@squarespace.com

Media
Kaitlyn Rawlett
press@squarespace.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squarespace-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-7-2022-301459263.html

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

