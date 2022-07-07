Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.07.2022 22:05:00

Squarespace to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 25, 2022

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before market open on Monday, July 25, 2022. 

(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.)

Squarespace will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss second-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on the same day. To register, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Squarespace's Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Squarespace
Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Contacts

Investors
Robert Sanders 
Clare Perry 
investors@squarespace.com

Media
Kaitlyn Rawlett
press@squarespace.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squarespace-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-july-25-2022-301582513.html

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

