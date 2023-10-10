10.10.2023 22:04:00

Squarespace to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before market open on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Squarespace will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss third-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on the same day. To register, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Squarespace's Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Squarespace
Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

