|
16.08.2023 22:08:00
Squarespace to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced that Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, will present at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.
A live audio webcast and archived replay of the events will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.
About Squarespace
Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions of customers in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Clare Perry
investors@squarespace.com
Media:
Kaitlyn Rawlett
press@squarespace.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squarespace-to-present-at-citis-2023-global-technology-conference-301900977.html
SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Squarespace Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Squarespace Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Squarespace Inc Registered Shs -A-
|27,80
|0,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: US-Börsen schließen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.