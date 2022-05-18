|
18.05.2022 14:00:00
Squarespace to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced that Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. ET / 7:40 a.m. PT.
A live audio webcast and archived replay of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.
About Squarespace
Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Robert Sanders
Clare Perry
investors@squarespace.com
Media:
Kaitlyn Rawlett
press@squarespace.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squarespace-to-present-at-the-50th-annual-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301549434.html
SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.
