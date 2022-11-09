09.11.2022 14:02:00

Squarespace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced that Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, will present at the following investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.)

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT
  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the events will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Robert Sanders
Clare Perry
investors@squarespace.com

Media:
Kaitlyn Rawlett
press@squarespace.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squarespace-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301670940.html

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Squarespace Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Squarespace Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Squarespace Inc Registered Shs -A- 20,17 4,59% Squarespace Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Verbraucherpreisen: US-Börsen mit Kursrally -- ATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag deutlich im grünen Bereich. Der DAX stieg nach Veröffentlichung der US-Inflationsdaten hoch. An der Wall Street geht es am Donnerstag kräftig nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen