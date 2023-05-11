Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 22:08:00

Squarespace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced that Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, and Nathan Gooden, CFO, will present at the following investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.)

  • J.P. Morgan 51st  Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, in a fireside chat with Anthony Casalena on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT
  • William Blair 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, in a fireside chat with Nathan Gooden on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:20 p.m. ET / 11:20 a.m. PT 

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the events will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.

About Squarespace

Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions of customers in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com

Contacts

Investors:
Clare Perry
investors@squarespace.com

Media:
Kaitlyn Rawlett
press@squarespace.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squarespace-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301822237.html

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

