22.03.2023
SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Jumps 40% On Confirmed Complete Response HPV16+ Solid Tumor Patient
(RTTNews) - Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) surged nearly 40% in extended session on Wednesday after the company announced confirmed complete response in HPV16+ solid tumor patient in the lowest-dose cohort of the SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 clinical trial.
SQZ Biotechnologies announced that, according to RECIST 1.1 criteria, a confirmed complete response was observed in the first patient in the lowest-dose cohort of the Phase 1 SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 clinical trial.
The company has decided to continue to enroll patients in the SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 clinical trial. The second and third patients have also been enrolled in the trial.
The company has completed the dose-limiting toxicity period for the lowest-dose cohort. The Study Safety Committee has completed their review and recommends that the company enroll patients in the highest-dose cohort. The company anticipates initial clinical data from the highest-dose cohort by the fourth quarter of 2023.
"Although early in this trial, we have observed good tolerability among the patients. The confirmed complete response observed in this patient demonstrates the potential of the investigational therapy's intended immunotherapy mechanism," said Richard T. Maziarz, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Investigator, Oregon Health & Science University.
