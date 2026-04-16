Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
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16.04.2026 02:00:00
Sr. Finance Business Partner (Ontario, CA, US, 91761)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a Sr. Finance Business Partner.OverviewWe are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Finance Business Partner to join our dynamic team at our manufacturing operation in the United States. This is a pivotal role that will require you to work on-site, providing financial expertise and strategic insights to drive business performance and collaboratively support the operational and commercial decision-making process. You will lead junior to mid-level finance Business Partners regionally and support global functions as needed in a dynamic matrix organization. You would report to the Site Director located in Ontario, California. Your ResponsibilitiesFinancial Planning and Analysis: Lead the financial planning and forecasting processes. Develop and maintain financial models to support business planning and decision-makingBusiness Partnering: Serve as the primary finance contact for the manufacturing and operations team. As a member of the senior management team, collaborate with senior management and operational teams to provide financial insights, strategies for revenue growth, cost savings, and cash improvements, and collaborate in driving implementation of actionsAccounting and Reporting: Oversee, coordinate, and execute tasks of month-end close activities, including preparing, reviewing, and posting journal entries. Oversee, coordinate, and execute activities to comply with compulsory month end, quarter end, hard close period, and year end reporting. Reporting applies to both internal financial reporting and required government reporting.Performance Management: Monitor and analyze key financial and operational performance metrics. Identify trends, risks, and opportunities to improve business performanceForecasting: Lead the forecasting process. Work with department heads to develop and manage budgets, ensuring alignment with strategic objectivesCost Control: Implement and maintain cost control measures. Analyze cost drivers and develop strategies to optimize operational efficiency and reduce costsStrategic Communication: Prepare and present financial information in formats with which the target audience can connect and understand. Link financial performance to operational topics with clear linesStrategic Initiatives: Support strategic initiatives and projects by providing financial analysis and recommendations, including initiatives for capital investment. Participate in cross-functional teams to drive business improvementsCompliance: Support compliance with internal financial policies, procedures, and external regulations, ensuring compliance with applicable local and group-level GAAP. Support internal and external audits and tax department as requiredMulti-Site Responsibility: Work across multiple sites within a geographic region in the United StatesMentorship and Development: Willingness and ability to develop the next level of Finance Business Partnering Experience RequiredA minimum of 10 years of relevant finance experience within a manufacturing environment. Proven experience in a senior finance roleTechnical Skills: Strong financial modeling, analysis, and reporting skills. Proficiency in ERP systems and advanced knowledge of Excel with ability to learn additional systemsLeadership: Demonstrated leadership and team management abilities. Experience leading cross-functional teams and projectsEntrepreneurial: Curious mindset required with creative thinking, taking ownership for problem-solvingCommunication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Ability to present complex financial information to non-financial stakeholdersAnalytical Skills: Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities. Attention to detail and a high level of accuracyBusiness Acumen: Understanding of manufacturing processes and operational metrics. Ability to link financial performance to business strategy and operationsInterpersonal Skills: Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationships and work collaboratively with diverse teamsBenefit Plans: Experience in decision making concerning benefit plans is a plusRequires travel to other US sites and international (10%)SAP Successfactors experienceFluent in EnglishOur Offer to you170k - 180k per yearA dynamic and challenging role in a global companyOpportunities for personal and professional growthAbility to leave your markCompetitive compensation packageCollaborative work environmentHealth and wellbeing benefitsLife insurance, company paid and voluntarySTD and LTD benefitsVacation & Flexible Time Off AccrualsHoliday pay Education RequiredBachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field. MBA or CPA is preferredSpecial Skills RequiredPreferred – Payroll experience (ADP)Preferred- Bilingual in Spanish or German a plusPreferred- on site presence five days per week Physical RequirementsProlonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computerMust be able to lift 10 pounds at timesMust be able to access and navigate each department at the organization’s facilities Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
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