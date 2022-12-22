Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)

SREP capital requirements for Commerzbank remain unchanged for 2023



22-Dec-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Minimum regulatory requirement for CET1 capital pro forma at 9.44% of RWA

MDA threshold of around 10.1% expected in Q1 2023 due to industry wide increase of counter-cyclical capital buffers and activation of sectoral systemic risk buffer

Bettina Orlopp: "With a 13.8% CET-1 rate as of 30 September 2022, we have a comfortable buffer to the MDA threshold."



In the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) the European Central Bank has confirmed that the bank-specific capital requirements for the Commerzbank Group remain unchanged for 2023. The additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 (P2R) still stands at 2% of total capital, thereof at least 1.125% have to be covered with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital. The SREP decision replaces the previous SREP decision with effect from 1 January 2023.

As of 30 September 2022, the pro forma CET1 requirement for Commerzbank on group level stands unchanged at 9.44% of risk weighted assets (MDA threshold) when applying the new SREP decision. The requirement consists of the CET1 minimum requirement of 4.5%, the P2R of 1.125%, the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, the unchanged capital buffer of 1.25% for Otherwise Systemically Important Institutions, the countercyclical capital buffer of currently 0.04%, and an AT1 shortfall of currently 0,03%.

Commerzbank expects the MDA threshold to rise to presumably around 10,1% in the first quarter of 2023 due to the industry wide increase of countercyclical capital buffers and the activation of the sectoral systemic risk buffer (sSyRB) in Germany. An additional Pillar 2 requirement for the risk of excessive leverage (P2R-LR) has not been set for the Commerzbank Group.

With a CET-1 ratio of 13.8% as of 30 September 2022, we have a comfortable buffer to the MDA threshold which gives us sufficient leeway for the planned pay-out ratio of 30% of the net profit after AT1 coupon payments," said Commerzbanks Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp.

